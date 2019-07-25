Point Mallard shooting suspect rearrested on marijuana charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The teenager charged in a recent double-shooting at Point Mallard is back behind bars.
Decatur police say they made contact with 18-year-old Kaleeb Jones on July 18 in reference to serving two active bond revocation warrants.
Detectives say during the investigation, they located a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Jones’ possession.
Jones was taken into custody for the two active warrants and transported to the Morgan County Jail. Jones was held without bond at that time.
The next day, investigators obtained felony warrants for first-degree possession of marijuana. Those charges carried a $30,000 bond.
Jones was released from the Morgan County Jail on the bond revocation charges, but was immediately taken back into custody for the possession of marijuana charge.
