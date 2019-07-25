Plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures today

Happy Thursday! It is another cool start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low to mid 60s and clear skies!
Humidity is low once again this morning, but there could still be a few spots in sheltered valleys that see some fog. Skies should otherwise stay mostly clear throughout the day today. Temperatures will be slightly warmer out there today as most of us will climb back into the upper 80s this afternoon. However, humidity should stay low so that means we will still have some comfortable weather into the afternoon and evening.
Sunshine will continue into the weekend, but the heat continues to climb as well. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s in most spots Friday, if not Saturday. Wind out of the southeast will bring in more humidity as well.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
