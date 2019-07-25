Northwest-Shoals Community College to hold special open registration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registering for classes at Northwest Shoals Community College is getting a bit easier, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
For the first time ever, the campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell will be holding open registration starting on August 1, aimed at students who work full time jobs.
Running through August 3, you’ll be able to complete help with course advice, financial aid, and placement testing.
You can find out all the details at Times Daily.
