Nice weather sticks around through the week

The weather pattern for the rest of today and the week will be quiet with sunshine. Dew points across the area are in the upper 50s and lower 60s, in other words, the humidity is low and it is feeling great! Highs will climb into the upper 80s today, which is slightly below average.
The workweek will wrap up with afternoon highs likely peaking into the low 90s, with a similar story for Saturday. The next chance for rain comes Sunday, but don't expect a washout. Rain coverage will be around 20%. Better rain chances come during the workweek as a southerly flow brings back moisture, increasing dew points and increasing the chance for showers and storms.
Tuesday could be the next best chance for showers. Highs could be below average due to the clouds and rain and rise into the upper 80s.
