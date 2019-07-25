Littleville officials to start “strictly” enforcing speed limit

LITTLEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Littleville are set to begin “strictly” enforcing the speed limit on Highway 43 through town.
They are going to start enforcing the “no-tolerance” speed limit beginning in August, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Local officials have been trying to get the Transportation Department to reduce the 65 mph speed limit to 55 mph.
Police Chief Chris Joly says they’ve encountered some vehicles running 85 to 90 mph down the highway.
This new initiative means anyone caught driving over 65 mph through the roughly two miles of Highway 43 is liable to be stopped and ticketed.
Mayor Scott Howard says “65 means 65.”
