Florence chief: Fire to Lyft vehicle ‘suspicious’

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Officials are looking into what they’re calling a suspicious fire to a Lyft vehicle.
The local executive ambassador for the ride share company, now has no source of income from that vehicle because of that fire.
Officials say it’s unsalvageable, according to the Times Daily.
They say there's an open investigation into the fire right now, because the driver had used the car hours before, so they don't believe it should have been hot enough to cause a fire.
The driver, though, says it could’ve been worse, because the fire was within feet of a porch attached to a house.
