3 face arson charges after fireworks burn home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troubling allegations in Rogersville, three men are facing serious charges for allegedly setting a home on fire while someone was inside.
Emmanuel Ricks, Deangelis Nance, and Timothy Fuqua are a charged with two counts of arson.
Ricks and Fuqua both received a bond of $25,000. While Nance’s bond was revoked on pending charges in Lauderdale County.
According to our partners at the Times Daily the three purchased artillery shells from a local fireworks stand, and later fired them into the yard of the home on County Road 608 in Rogersville.
The fire destroyed one home and spread to a neighboring mobile home. Thankfuly the home owner was able to escape with only minor injuries.
Read more at Times Daily.
