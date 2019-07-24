U.S. Army veteran is walking cross country for suicide awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Army veteran Jimmy Novak has admitted he had thoughts of suicide. Fortunately, he has overcome those mental issues.
And now that he has retired from service after 21 years, he is helping out his fellow vets. Novak is walking cross country raising Veteran Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Suicide Awareness.
“Most people don’t think about this problem,” said Novak. “I have dealt with this issue and I wanted to do whatever I could to help inspire people and veteran’s to seek help and be more aware of this important issue.”
Novak started his walk in Washington State on March 22. He will finish the 3,000-plus-mile trek 156 days later at Disney World in Orlando. Novak is helping with this awareness one step at a time. For those seeking help, the phone number for The Veterans’ Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255
