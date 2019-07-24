Lower humidity continues this week

Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s, making for an awesome start to the day Thursday. There may be some patchy fogy, but most visibility should be good to go with plenty of sunshine.
If you have outdoor plans, feel free to pick any day of the rest of the week to get it done. The area stays dry through the week, but temperatures start to creep up toward the beginning of the new week.
Highs reach the low 90s by Sunday. There could be a few isolated showers as well. Better chances for rain come in the middle of next week, where we could also see a small dip in high temperatures again.
