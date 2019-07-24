Storm shelter under construction in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Owens Cross Roads, you’ll soon have a community storm shelter, thanks to the Madison County Commission.
A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Friday, July 26. Members of the Madison County Commission signed off on this project and the $152,000 price tag.
"If we get a warning here, I'll be there, me and my wife, my daughter and her family. I mean I'll be glad to have it there," said Owens Cross Roads homeowner Jimmie Sharp.
“We can get 300 citizens in there, and in the case of severe weather, we’ll make every effort to accommodate everyone that arrives at the shelter,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.
The county commissioners says their goal is to add even more storm shelters so people in Madison County will have a safe place to go that’s not too far away.
