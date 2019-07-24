South Huntsville Main Business Association putting on a summer scavenger hunt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The South Huntsville Main Business Association is putting on a summer scavenger hunt throughout the South Huntsville area now through August 1.
If you’d like to participate, just go to https://www.shba.biz/discover to find the list of clues, then let the hunting begin!
Snap a picture with each sign you find and either post it using #sohsv or simply email your pictures to info@shba.biz.
You can also turn in your completed sheet to the Eleanor Murphy Library to receive your prize. You must find all 15 signs to win!
The hunt is free, and there is no need to start or end in any order. The whole point is just to get you outside and exploring all South Huntsville has to offer!
