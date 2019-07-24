Plenty of sunshine with comfortable temperatures today

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s a much cooler start to the day out there today with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tennessee Valley.
The low humidity has led to a very nice and comfortable start to the day today and we will see that low humidity continue into the afternoon today.
Today should be a gorgeous afternoon today with temperatures into the low to mid 80s across the Valley with low humidity and a brisk north wind around 10 to 15 mph.
The cool and comfortable weather will continue overnight tonight as once again many of us will drop into the low 60s.
The lower humidity will also be here for Thursday, but it starts to creep back up as we move into the weekend as wind starts to turn to the south.
Temperatures will warm into the end of the week and weekend as well, climbing back near 90-degrees by Friday. We should stay mainly dry until the early to middle of next week!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.