Madison County Sheriff’s Office getting $1.2M in technology upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is getting the newest technology to help deputies, but it comes with a big price tag: $1.2 million.
It’s a system upgrade that can save deputies up to two hours when making an arrest and booking suspects into jail.
WAFF 48 News interviewed Sheriff Kevin Turner to learn more about the program.
“Officers fills out an incident report. He also has to place that person under arrest if he’s going to make an arrest, take them to the jail. When you get there you also have to fill out an arrest report. When you populate those areas on the screen, when you do the incident report, it’s going to automatically populate the arrest report which allows us to get our officers back on the street in a lot faster way,” said Turner.
The Madison County sheriff says the new technology will increase safety for deputies because it tracks a history of calls, suspects and fugitives like never before so deputies will know what to expect before responding to calls.
“It records a history of each involvement, when you get a call as a police officer and it will red flag that address if you’ve had any previous calls there or anyone there that has any kind of criminal history,” said Turner.
Members of the Madison County Commission signed off on the $1.2M price tag in large part because the Huntsville police and Madison police departments are also getting this program so now all of the agencies can communicate more effectively.
“We all need the means to communicate and talk to one another for the safety of our law enforcement officers. We all deal with the same criminals,” said Turner.
The three biggest law enforcement agencies in Madison County will get the new system and be implementing it in about 12 to 18 months.
