'LAUNCH 2035′: Local officials sign off on regional collaboration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley is known for its growth, and local leaders are planning to continue that effort.
Wednesday morning, mayors and chamber members from Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties put their commitment in writing. Their commitment is to expand and connect the 18 counties here in north Alabama.
“We all know that anything that occurs, anything good occurs regardless of where it occurs in North Alabama, it’s beneficial to everybody. It’s important to come together, this is really a formalization of that spirit of collaboration and to act as a rallying point for that,” Launch 2035 Chairman Bill Marks said.
It’s a 20-year plan of regional collaboration.
“This partnership, it’s not a new relationship, it’s a continued relationship. In Madison County we can’t do what we do without our neighbors, and you look at it, what we’re doing is a better job of communicating,” Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong said.
Strong says by agreeing to this, it will provide for a better job of recruiting and bringing industry to our community.
He says since Madison County is the largest employer in the region, recruitment from the regional approach is crucial.
“The best way to recruit new jobs to a community is the regional approach. A lot of people talk it, but they don’t execute it, and that’s the difference in what this partnership is," Strong explained.
Decatur city mayor Tab Bowling says, this collaborative effort expands opportunities for everyone in North Alabama.
“Just look at the FBI as an example where we have 10-14 thousand trainees coming into the area annually. Hotels, they’ll stay in Decatur’s hotels sometimes, but you can rest assure that they will end up visiting some of our restaurants, visiting the museum, and other things we have in Decatur," Bowling said.
With attractions and opportunities in all 18 counties that make up the Tennessee Valley, leaders say this will just lead to more growth.
The Launch 2035 commission will meet quarterly to work on this collaborative effort.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.