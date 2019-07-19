Kerryon Johnson gives back with back to school shopping spree

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn Tiger and current Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson surprised 20 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Lee County with a back to school shopping spree.
“Anything that I can do to help the future generations in these cities, I’m willing to do and just getting to do something like this is pretty incredible,” said Johnson. "Hopefully this is something good that they can remember, reflect back on. Something that when they get older, they feel like they should repay as well, and you keep that cycle going and good things will happen from here on out.”
Each kid had $100 to spend at Academy Sports and Outdoors for shoes, clothes and sports equipment.
“It feels good, because you get to buy what you want for school and you have a limit but its a good limit,” said Angel Reese.
While the kids were excited to start filling their carts, some say they were even more excited to take some financial stress off of their families.
“I just want to buy a bunch of school clothes so my parents don’t have to buy a bunch,” said Elijah Baxter. “Just to help makes life much easier since my dad has two more children and so he doesn’t really have to buy a bunch of stuff for me, he can get it for my other siblings.”
“I live with my dad and it’s just us two in the house and he has to spend a lot of money,” said Jaxon Harris.
In addition to it being tax free weekend, each kid was given a $20 coupon to help them get a little more bang for their buck.
