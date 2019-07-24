Jackson County officials warn of fake “deed notices”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Jackson County are warning of “recorded deed notices” ending up in the mailboxes of some residents.
The letter claims to have public information from the county and also shows a “service fee”.
The Jackson County Revenue Commissioner’s Office wants everyone to know they have no connection to the letters being sent out.
They remind everyone the letter is in no way associated with their office.
If you receive the letter in the mail or if you have any questions regarding the letter, you’re asked to call the commissioner’s office at 256-574-9265.
