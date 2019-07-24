Ice cream licking incidents prompt call for action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a gross social media trend, the Ice Cream Challenge!
Where people lick a half gallon container of ice cream and put it back. Now, one North Alabama lawmaker wants people caught doing this to pay.
This is after an earlier case in Texas of a young woman licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back on the store shelf.
While that teen wasn't charged, Senator Arthur Orr says if that case happened here in Alabama, he'd want them to be charged with either criminal tampering or criminal mischief.
He says he’s already working on new consumer product tampering legislation for the 2020 session.
Read more at the Decatur Daily and the Times Daily.
