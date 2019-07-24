Cornelius Landing homeowners file lawsuit against developer

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Taking action following heavy February flooding across the Tennessee Valley.
Two homeowners in the Cornelius Landing subdivision filed a lawsuit against the developer.
Our partners at the Times Daily report that the Muscle Shoals homeowners claim in a civil lawsuit the developer’s inaction caused water from an adjacent retention pond to enter their homes and cause extensive damage.
The suit was filed Monday in Colbert County Circuit Court.
You can read more at the Times Daily click here.
