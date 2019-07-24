Alabama A&M to be state’s first university with electric buses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students heading back to campus at Alabama A&M University will be riding in style.
The university just received $1.7 million to buy new transit buses to improve transportation. And those buses are 100 percent electric. which is a first for the state, thanks to funding from the Federal Transit Administration
With this grant, six buses will be added to the fleet.
Two should arrive in September, another two in December, and two more next summer.
