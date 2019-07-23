2 arrested after 3-year-old dies, 4-year-old hospitalized in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The investigation into a deadly child abuse case has resulted in two arrests.
Ashley Elizabeth Catron, 36, and Frederick Antony Frink, 34, are each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.
Officials say a 3-year-old boy was taken from a home on Maple Ridge Boulevard to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of death was not released.
An autopsy will be performed in Huntsville this week.
Officials said a 4-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital. That child’s condition is not known.
The suspects’ relationship to the victims is not yet known.
No other information could be released at this time.
Ike Bailey came up to reporters Tuesday afternoon and claimed to be the uncle of Frink, and that Frink was the father of the boys.
“He was brought up right, and it doesn’t run in the Bailey family you know? We love children. All of us,” he said.
He said he is worried for the three year old’s soul.
Former next door neighbor Benjamin Johnson said Frink, Catron and the boys were a family who kept to themselves.
“Oh zero problems, I mean good neighbors. I never had any issues, no disturbances. That’s why this is very shocking to me, because we never had other than the regular patrolling of the Madison Police,” he said.
Johnson now rents the home next door, and said he rarely saw the children.
“They were next door neighbors, but we were like two ships in the night as far as our scheduling was concerned. But certainly whenever I saw them they were very friendly, very cordial, waved and everything.”
