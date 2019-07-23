Twins launch project to distribute feminine hygiene items to other girls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 12-year-old twin girls in Montgomery decided to celebrate their birthday by launching a new campaign to make sure girls in the area have all the hygiene items they need.
Instead of throwing a party or asking for gifts, Brooke and Breanna Bennett asked for donations. They’ve been collecting things like shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body washes, feminine hygiene products, even socks and underwear.
The girls are putting all of the items together in kits that will be distributed through a new non-profit called Women in Training, an organization that provides rites-of-passage training and outreach programs for girls and young women in middle and high school. The packages will be called WIT KITS.
“It is with great pleasure that I support this Women in Training inaugural community service initiative, proposed by Breanna and Brooke,” said Samantha H. Reeves, President and Chair of the Women in Training Board of Directors. These young ladies have selflessly chosen to celebrate their birthday fulfilling a need of others whom they may never know. What an awesome demonstration of love and sisterhood!”
To help Women in Training with their WIT KIT effort, please send donations of toiletries or a check to:
Women in Training, Inc.
P.O. Box 231394
Montgomery, AL 36123
