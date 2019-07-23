Teen shot in back in north Huntsville drive-by shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting in north Huntsville left a young man in critical condition Monday night.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a 19-year-old male was shot in the back on a front porch on Tuxedo Drive. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital’s trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
Huntsville police Lt. Randy Owens said it was a drive-by shooting, and happened around 7:30 p.m..
No arrests have been made, but he says they don’t believe the shooter is a threat to the public because they believe the victim and shooter knew each other.
