State warns of chemicals in Wheeler Reservoir

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you live near Baker’s Creek in Decatur, there is a Do Not Eat advisory for all of the fish you need to know about.
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health found increased levels of fish tissue in a chemical that used to make Scotchgard.
You’re also recommended to limit consumption of fish from Wheeler Reservoir, according to the Decatur Daily.
Baker’s Creek runs near the 3M plant in Decatur.
If you remember, 3M recently agreed to test three closed landfills.
