Scottsboro Police arrest two women for leaving child in car

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police arrested two women for leaving a child unattended in a car.
Police say they responded to the Scottsboro Walmart on John T. Reid Parkway on Monday and found the child trapped inside the vehicle.
They didn’t release a gender for the eight-month-old child.
Police say the child had already been in the car for about 15 minutes when they arrived and that the child was crying.
Responding officers broke a car window to rescue the infant. The child was treated by medical personnel and will be fine according to police. It’s been turned over to DHR pending an investigation.
46 year-old Angela Dobbins and 18 year-old Anita Dobbins were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.
