Owens Cross Roads Elementary School earns Blue Ribbon designation

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Owens Cross Roads Elementary School is celebrating a Nationwide victory.
The school has been named a 2019 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse Renewal School. The school has made history by being the only school in the nation to earn this designation three times in a row.
The Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School destination lasts for five years, at which time the school will be eligible for revalidation.
Blue Ribbon Lighthouse Schools commit to sharing expertise and exemplary practices with other schools on a local, regional, and national level as well as providing mentoring and networking to schools seeking guidance and assistance in school improvement initiatives.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.