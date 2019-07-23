Opioid education seminar tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The opioid epidemic is a big problem nationwide and here in the Tennessee Valley, but the Opioid Training Institute is taking steps to fight back Tuesday in Huntsville.
The Opioid Training Institute is a collaboration between the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy and the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
Dr. Haley Phillippe is one of the presenters at the Jackson Center on Thursday morning. She said the program is open to everyone and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phillippe said the main focus is to educate the public on opioid addiction, how to spot it and how people can help those suffering.
WAFF 48 also talked to Clete Wetli, the Admissions Director at Huntsville Recovery. Welti made it very clearly how important programs like OTI can be in the fight against opioid addiction.
“Education, I think, is the first step in combating this crisis,” he said.
With the education, Welti hopes overall awareness of the opioid epidemic will be raised.
“I think a lot of folks when they go to the emergency room or talk to their doctor they become intimidated, they don’t ask questions, they don’t realize the danger or the side effects of some of the drugs they may be prescribed,” Welti said.
Welti does want to make it clear though, you don’t always need to avoid opioids.
“I think it’s important for the public to be aware to be educated and ask a lot of questions,” Welti said. “I don’t think it’s a case where people should never take opioids, if they’re properly indicated, but I do think you need to be aware of the risks and dangers that they pose.”
If you are interested in the Opioid Training Institute on Tuesday in Huntsville but cannot make it, there is another one on Wednesday in Culllman at the Cullman Civic Center.
For more information on OTI and what else it offers in Alabama you can go to their website.
