Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Nick Davis Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.
Just after midnight, deputies responded to the incident at a home on Nick Davis Road.
Deputies say the the couple inside the home woke up with an a stranger in their home.
Investigators say, the suspect had been in a wreck on Wells Road and then ended up at the home on Nick Davis Road,
The couple held the suspect at gun point while they called 911 and at some point the suspect got in a scuffle with the homeowner and the suspect was shot.
Right now, deputies are not saying who shot the suspect. We do know the suspect is being treated at Huntsville Hospital.
