Couple decides against filing lawsuit against Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - The couple who was battling with the city of Sheffield over its highly debated smoking ban, will no longer filed a lawsuit against the city.
Back in June Joseph Mitchum and his wife filed a $50,000 claim against the city, they were seeking damages after they moved to city to start a cigar lounge.
Due to the no-smoking ordinance, that business can’t get off the ground.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the couple will wait to see how the 2020 municipal elections turn out.
Depending on results, the city council could rescind the controversial ordinance.
Read more at Times Daily.
