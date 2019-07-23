Brief shower early then breezy with clearing skies

Waking up to some clouds out there this morning and we could see a few passing showers or storms to start the day but those will move out of here quickly to start the day. As they move from the northwest to the southeast we will see wind turn to the north and pick up. Gusts today will be between 15 to 25 mph and will drive down some drier air. That means very little humidity for the near future. As the clouds clear out through the morning we will see sunshine peak through and temperatures will be into the low to mid 80s!