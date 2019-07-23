Brief shower early then breezy with clearing skies

Happy Tuesday! We are in for a beautiful day today so get ready to smile!
Waking up to some clouds out there this morning and we could see a few passing showers or storms to start the day but those will move out of here quickly to start the day. As they move from the northwest to the southeast we will see wind turn to the north and pick up. Gusts today will be between 15 to 25 mph and will drive down some drier air. That means very little humidity for the near future. As the clouds clear out through the morning we will see sunshine peak through and temperatures will be into the low to mid 80s!
Tonight will be very pleasant and maybe even a night you might want to open your windows and turn off the A/C! Expecting temperatures to fall into the low 60s overnight as humidity stays low. Some areas may even fall into the upper 50s to start your Wednesday! Wednesday is look beautiful as well with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.