Clearing skies with less humidity today

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - After the early morning rain showers, skies will clear out quickly this afternoon and highs will be cooler in the low 80s with gusty winds over 20 mph throughout the afternoon.
A refreshing evening is in the forecast for Tuesday night with clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s!
The rest of the week will be quite pleasant by late July standards with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s, it will feel noticeably less humid.
The weekend looks good for now with highs in the upper 80s and a chance for isolated showers on Sunday.
Next week stays seasonal with highs in the upper 80s and chances for scattered rain and storms.
