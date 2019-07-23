Bassmaster magazine ranks Lake Guntersville as 2nd best in America

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lake Guntersville has just been ranked in a popular magazine as one of the best in America! There are thousands of lakes, but if you like to fish, Lake Guntersville is in second place.
It's not a secret Lake Guntersville is one of the most beautiful lakes in the whole world, and also one of the best lakes to go and fish.
Members of Bassmaster magazine every year rank the top 100 lakes and every year Lake Guntersville is on the list, but this year, this is the best ranking they’ve ever had. We talked with members of Bassmaster magazine who put together this ranking to find out what the criteria is.
"We try to tell the readers of Bassmaster the very best places they can go and catch fish and big fish, so that's what it's based on, numbers and size of fish," said Dave Precht.
On any given day when you look around the lake, you’ll see boaters and people fishing having a good time. Thanks to the publicity and large circulation of the Bassmaster magazine, the mayor of Guntersville says it’s great for revenue.
“They come in and buy all their stuff, their gas, their supplies, they spend the night, they eat out and so we really appreciate the anglers that come in and utilize our lake,” said Mayor Leigh Dollar.
The economic impact doesn’t only bless Guntersville, it also helps everybody here in north Alabama and the Tennessee Valley, because when people arrive to go fish, they’re also going to travel and find other fun things to do all across our beautiful area.
