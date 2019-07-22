Woman charged for allegedly hitting biker with car in road rage case

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested after Prattville police say she intentionally struck a motorcyclist with her vehicle in an act of road rage.
Meleah Lauren Dollar-Gearreald was arrested Monday following an investigation into an incident late Sunday evening in the area of Cobbs Ford Road and Old Farm Lane. Investigators were called to the area in response to an assault involving a case of road rage.
Detectives determined that Dollar-Gearreald, 35, was driving a yellow 2017 Chevy Camaro when she and a motorcyclist got into a verbal altercation. Authorities said the victim and other witnesses confirmed he attempted to drive away from Dollar-Gearreald.
It was at that moment when police say the woman followed the biker, then used her vehicle to hit him while he was on the motorcycle.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later found Dollar-Gearreald’s vehicle, identified her and obtained arrest warrants for second-degree assault. She was taken to the Elmore County Jail.
