StroudStrong: Nonprofit gives WAFF 48 reporter vacation amid cancer battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been following WAFF 48 News for awhile, you may know one of our own, reporter Allen Stroud, is fighting stage 4 lung cancer.
After undergoing treatment since March, Allen now has a chance to take a vacation, and it’s all thanks to Susie’s Wish.
Susie’s Wish is a nonprofit named after Susie Edwards, a former WAFF 48 reporter who was diagnosed with cancer. She asked if she could go to the beach one last time, but passed away in 2010 before her wish could be granted.
Now, her legacy lives on, as the nonprofit sends patients with life-threatening illnesses and their families to the beach.
Allen talked about how her legacy has impacted him since a chance meeting in 2001.
“She just had that personality that drew you in. And so nearly 20 years later, to be going on a trip that’s in her honor, her memory, her wish, is just, I just want to say, she will be on my mind the entire time of that trip,” Allen said.
“To be able to send families to the beach together, to have time away from hospitals, appointments, get a week to just relax, it means a lot to us,” said Georgina Chapman, head of Susie’s Wish.
“To be going on a trip and be the first 48 person, I think it’s an honor, it’s a blessing. But I think the station, the people there, that worked with them. it brings a smile to their face and we will be carrying a picture of Susie with us in a little frame and an Alabama cup. I’m a huge Auburn fan, but Susie will be with us the entire week," Allen said.
Susie’s Wish has sent 22 patients and their families to the beach since 2015.
Allen wants you to know he is grateful for each message, card, and letter, even if he doesn’t get the chance to answer every one.
You can keep up with Allen by liking his Facebook page, so you’re notified when he posts treatment updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.