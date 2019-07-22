Storms tonight then a break from the humidity

After rain in some spots late Sunday we are waking up to a very muggy Monday morning which has brought some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s across the Tennessee Valley to start the day off today and we are expecting to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s by this afternoon. We will be dry for much of the day today, but as we move into the late afternoon and evening we will start to see storms fire up and move into the Valley. These storms will bring heavy rain and gusty winds as well as frequent lightning. Storms will continue through the overnight and into Tuesday morning before wrapping up later in the morning or afternoon.