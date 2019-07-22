Heavy rain and storms expected this evening

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Heavy rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will develop later this evening as a cold front moves in from the north.
Isolated heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding and occasional strong wind gusts will be possible.
Overnight showers and storms will linger into early Tuesday morning as the front drops in from the north, lows will be near 70 degrees.
After the morning showers, skies will clear out quickly and highs will be cooler in the low 80s with gusty winds over 20 mph throughout the afternoon.
A refreshing evening is in the forecast for Tuesday night with clear skies and lows in the lower 60s.
The rest of the week will be quite pleasant by late July standards with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.
The weekend looks good for now with highs in the upper 80s and a chance for isolated showers on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.