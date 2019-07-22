School nurses get diabetes training at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School nurses from around Madison County are learning how to better treat students with diabetes.
On Monday, health care officials at Huntsville Hospital hosted more than 30 nurses from Huntsville, Madison and county schools.
It’s in an effort to better equip nurses with the very latest information and techniques to care for students who have diabetes.
“These kids are going to live with these diseases for the rest of their lives, and so we as school nurses help them manage. We help them learn to self-administer, and we let them take care of the illness so that it does not interfere with their education,” said Jennifer Ventress, a nurse administrator with the state department of education.
According to county health rankings, 11 percent of residents in Madison County have diabetes.
