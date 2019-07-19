Prison medical staff saves K9 that fell ill during raid

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections K9 is recovering after falling ill during a prison contraband raid Thursday night.
A little after 9 p.m. Thursday, three teams searched a housing dorm at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore for contraband.
Jake, a corrections K9, detected a substance during the search and then immediately lost his balance and became unresponsive, according to ADOC. The substance was later identified as synthetic marijuana.
Jake was taken to the prison’s infirmary and then eventually transported to the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic.
Jake’s handler, Sgt. Quinton Jones, said the quick reaction by medical staff at the prison saved the K9′s life.
“I want to thank members of Staton’s medical staff, Leanne Smith and Juanita Peavy, for saving Jake’s life. Without their immediate response to Jake’s condition, he would not be alive today. They are heroes for saving his life," Jones said.
Smith and Peavy, both registered nurses, performed CPR on Jake in the prison courtyard and inserted an IV. Smith stayed with Jake and continued CPR until he arrived at the clinic in Auburn Thursday night.
On Friday, the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic reported that Jake’s condition had improved. It’s believed Jake had a serious allergic reaction to the synthetic marijuana.
He is expected to fully recover and return to duty in a few weeks.
Jake is a member of the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Bureau and participates in counter-drug operations. The ADOC has 11 K9 tracking and drug detection teams.
Prison officials evacuated the Staton dorm and requested assistance from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials Unit. The HazMat team didn’t find any additional contraband and cleared the dorm at approximately 4 a.m. Friday.
