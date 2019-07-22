Muscle Shoals experiencing growing pains with new garbage trucks

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Trash troubles in Muscle Shoals. The Street and Sanitation Department are having trouble getting people to follow its new trash system put in place in March.
Which is when the they started using new one man automated garbage trucks.
According to our partners at the Times Daily the list of problems includes:
- Getting people to turn their cans the right way
- People putting their cans out late.
To find out if your breaking any rules head over to the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.