Million-dollar upgrades at New Hope Recreation Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you build it, they will come. That’s the motto of the Madison County Commission who are spending $1 million to make improvements to the New Hope Recreation Center.
Construction crews have already demolished two buildings, one was a concession stand and the other was a storage building.
Now that they’re gone, members of the Madison County Commission are going to build a new gym.
The New Hope Rec Center currently has a lot of amenities including a baseball diamond and a football field, but their current gym is small which limits the number of people who can attend and have fun.
Bids for the $1M construction project to build the gym that will connect to the current building will start in August and construction is scheduled to start in November.
“The new facility will allow basketball and volleyball because the ceiling will be raised. it will seat over 400, it will have bleachers there. That’s one shortcoming of the facility that’s here, a lack of seating. We’ll be able to play games in both gyms, host tournaments. We hope there will be more children in the area that participate,” said commissioner Craig Hill.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.