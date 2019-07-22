Local genealogists help families discover their roots

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Have you ever wondered where your family came from?
In Limestone County two passionate genealogist are working to help people find their roots.
According to our partners at the Athens-News Courier Pam Hertenstein and Brenda Calvert are working to help you get the most from popular genealogy websites among other tropics.
Their free classes are 6:30 - 7-30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
All classes are at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.