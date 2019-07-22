1 injured and 1 arrested in Albertville stabbing

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One woman is in jail facing domestic violence assault charges after police say she stabbed a man on Sunday night.
Investigators say on Sunday night, just before 8 o’clock officers from the Albertville Police Department responded to a Katherine Drive on the report of a stabbing.
Once at the residence officers encountered 47-year-old Ronnie Joe Hill with what appeared to be two stab wounds, one to the left arm and one to the left shoulder area.
During the investigation officers were able to uncover an apparent argument between the victim and the offender who had been in a “dating type” relationship that had just ended.
Hall was transported to Marshall Medical Center South by ambulance and officers began looking for the offender who had left the residence prior to officer arrival.
About 3 hours later the offender, 43-year-old Thelena Golden of Teal Circle came to the Albertville Police Department to speak with officers about the incident. Golden was taken into custody for domestic violence assault.
Golden is currently being held at the Albertville Police Department while the case is under further investigation. No bond amount has been set at this time.
At this time there is no medical condition update on Hill’s injuries.
