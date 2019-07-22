Huntsville Animal Services takes action against pit bull owner in Blossomwood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in the Blossomwood area of Huntsville say their neighborhood has been terrorized by two pit bulls.
One of the dogs was involved in two attacks on other dogs, leaving their owners on edge.
Some are worried about children playing outside, as well as people out for run or walking their dogs because the pit bulls are known to get out and be on the loose.
Joel Wilson has been keeping Blossomwood residents updated on Facebook about the pit bulls.
“We have a lot kids. It’s a real active community. There are a lot of dog walkers. Everyone keeps their dog on a leash. We have one neighbor who has two pit bulls who are rescue dogs and they’ve been described as killer dogs by a lady who literally watched them maul her dogs a couple weeks ago,” Wilson said.
Samantha White Morrow says she was walking her Great Dane on Locust Avenue when one of the pit bulls attacked them, leaving her dog bloody and wounded.
Wilson says his black lab was also injured when the dogs got loose.
“They ran through the neighborhood, probably about half a mile, and saw my dogs which are in an enclosed electric fence and then they proceeded to attack my dog up on the back porch,” Wilson explained. “My son’s mother heard the disturbance and came outside. The dogs’ owner who had been chasing them came up on the porch and was able to pull the dogs apart before it got bad.”
He shared a copy of the vet bill following the incident. Thankfully, their lab will be alright and their puppy wasn't hurt.
“The puppy we have was able to hide,” Wilson added. “My black lab defended itself pretty well.”
The owner of the pit bulls has a wrought iron fence and the dogs apparently could get out. Animal Services has been looking into the matter.
“It’s the same song and dance with this person. He says he’s going to keep the dogs locked up but it’s happened more than once now,” Wilson stated. “The dogs have to be taken away. It’s just a matter of time before they turn on a human. If my son had been home, this could have been really bad because he would have tried to defend our dog.”
He doesn’t want to see anyone else get hurt. When Samantha White Morrow’s dog was attacked, Wilson says she tried to defend her dog and the pit bull turned on her, but she was able to protect herself with a recycling bin.
“If you have this kind of dog, this is no place for it, a neighborhood with kids and families. Send it out to the country to fend off the coyotes, but I’m going to make sure it’s not in this neighborhood,” Wilson added.
A spokeswoman for the City of Huntsville says Animal Services has talked to everyone involved.
"It's one dog that has bitten two dogs on two occasions," she said. "The dog is now secured and Animal Services will be moving forward with a Dangerous Animal court hearing. The owner understands how serious this is."
The owner of the pit bull has not yet replied to a request for comment.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.