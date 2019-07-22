Homebuilders helping make home safe for Florence child battling rare blood disorder

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of homebuilders in the Shoals are stepping up to restore a home for a Florence family with a child battling a rare blood disorder.
7-year-old Cole Kelley has been in the hospital for months. He suffers from a rare genetic blood disorder called DADA2. It causes strokes, immune deficiency and damage to many other organs.
Cole’s health issues are so serious, he hasn’t been able to leave the hospital.
When he gets home he’s got a big surprise waiting for him
The Kelley family planned to rebuild one room in their house that could be allergen free and livable for Cole.
Once word got out about the project, more people wanted to help the family make their entire home safer.
"Every month we think we are going to bring him home, but we didn’t know when that would happen,” said his father, John Kelley.
The Kelleys’ home wasn’t safe for Cole to come back.
“Part of the requirement to get him back home was to get him in a low-allergen, cleaner environment in his house." said Brooke King of High Cotton Homes.
So, while Cole’s been in the hospital, a group of homebuilders and volunteers got busy, working around the clock to turn the Kelleys’ home into a safe, livable space for Cole.
Workers gutted the entire home, adding new floors, tiles, windows and fresh paint.
Cole’s mom, Caroline Kelley, is overwhelmed by the support from the community. And she’s forever grateful to the homebuilders and volunteers who made it possible to bring her little boy home.
“It’s very emotional. We don’t even know a lot of these people that have given so much to us.," she said.
Cole wants to be an actor when he grows up and says he’ll pursue it one day.
For now, he just wants to go home with his family and be part of a community that’s made living with severe health issues a little easier.
There’s no time frame when the project will be complete because they’re still receiving donations to help fix the home.
If would like to learn more about the project visit www.highcotton-homes.com.
