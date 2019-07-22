Future of HydroFest up in the air

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The future of HydroFest is up in the air right now. The popular boat racing competition is typically held at the end of June on Lake Guntersville.
The Marshall County Conventions and Visitor Bureau is waiting to receive how much was made through lodging and sales taxes this year.
Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar tells WAFF 48 News the competition gives a big boost to the city’s economy. “There’s lots of people, lots of different states represented,” said Dollar.
Dollar predicted about 10,000 people showed up each day this year.
Dollar says while the event is a great boost to the economy, it takes a lot of money to put on.
“Anywhere from the fencing, to the porta potties, to the security guards, the advertising, the cranes for HydroFest. There are so many different expenses,” said Dollar.
The cost is typically covered through sponsorship’s, ticket sales, and merchandise sales.
Dollar says everyone is anxiously waiting to see how much was made through the lodging and sales tax adding, every hotel, bed and breakfast, VRBO, and Airbnb’s were full.
The Marshall County Convention and Visitors board is expected to receive all of the numbers related to HydroFest in August. An announcement on the events future is expected in September.
