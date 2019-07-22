Decatur mayor confirms third-party testing at former 3M landfills

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling tells WAFF he is setting the record straight following scrutiny on social media, including from his own city council members, over testing on 3M landfills.
Two weeks ago, 3M announced the company will be testing three former landfill sites in Morgan County for PFOA and PFAS chemicals.
Viewers, residents and even Decatur city council members had concerns about internal testing, requesting for a third, independent party to do the work.
Monday, Mayor Bowling says he’s being transparent and wants people to have all the information.
“One of the number one questions we’ve been asked ever since we released the information regarding the investigation and evaluation of the landfills is: ‘will the city have independent consultants doing tests?’," Bowling said.
Bowling addressed that question.
“The answer is yes. lt’s a big uppercase yes on that. So, in addition to 3M’s independent consultant, the city is also using independent consultants who will test and turn their results and findings over to ADEM [Alabama Department of Environmental Management] and then ADEM will ultimately handle it from there,” Bowling explained.
WAFF 48 News inquired about reporters coming along during the testing. The mayor has yet to give an official answer.
