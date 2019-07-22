Crews restore power to northwest Madison County after outage

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities electric crews have restored service to a large portion of northwest Madison County which experienced a power outage early Monday morning.
Preliminary reports indicate that the outage was caused by an equipment failure at a distribution substation located in northwest Madison County.
Crews are still working to determine the precise cause of the outage which affected approximately 28,000 electric customers in the northwest section of Madison County.
Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT.
