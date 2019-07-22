2 arrested in Decatur heroin, marijuana bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Drug agents arrested two Morgan County men after executing a search warrant at a Decatur residence.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Bird Spring Road after investigating Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV in reference to the distribution of heroin and marijuana.
During the search of the residence, agents say they recovered more than 2 grams of heroin and a significant quantity of marijuana within the home, as well as numerous firearms.
Knowlton, 22, and Aaron Patrick Roets, 19, were arrested. Knowlton was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roets was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
Knowles was booked with a $7,800 bond and Roets was booked on a $25,000 bond.
