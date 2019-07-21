Cold front on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Overnight, expect a few clouds with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.
A southwest wind will increase Monday throughout the morning hours as a frontal boundary approaches from the north. This front will trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and a lot of lightning late Monday afternoon into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
It looks like the front will pass through the area by noon on Tuesday. A north wind will begin to bring in cooler and drier air for the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s.
The lower humidity will likely lead to no rain Wednesday through Friday.
