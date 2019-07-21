Search resuming Monday for missing boater on Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We’ve learned the search for Kelsey Starling will intensify on Monday.
She hasn’t been seen since a boating accident on Smith Lake back on the 4th of July.
Employees with the Winston County EMA say two teams of divers will arrive Monday and search the massive lake hoping to find her body and bring closure for her family.
The diving teams are preparing to stay in the area and search on Tuesday. If the divers don’t find her, the search may be suspended.
Kelsey’s dad has posted on his Facebook page, saying crews will fly over the banks of the lake either daily or every other day, but not as many people will participate in Kelsey’s search moving forward.
