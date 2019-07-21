Birmingham business recalls raw beef and pork due to possible contamination

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A business in Birmingham is recalling more than 700 pounds of fresh and frozen meat due to possible contamination.
The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.
No reports of an adverse reaction from eating the meat. You don’t have to worry about buying these products in a store, they were all shipped to restaurants.
The USDA is advising restaurants to throw away any of the possibly tainted meat.
